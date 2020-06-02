ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to host a pet food drive on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. In total, 200 bags of pet food with be distributed for free to help pet owners and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests will need to RSVP to receive pet food during the event, which is 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Click here to RSVP to receive pet food.
“COVID-19 has impacted everyone, including pet owners and their pets,” IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said in a news release from the team. “Pets are a part of many families and this event provides an opportunity for families in need to help feed their pets while reducing their own financial stress.”
Due to the limited supply, it will be a first-come, first-served basis, based on RSVP responses.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, it will be a contactless pick-up method to receive the donation.