ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The IronPigs dropped their third straight game, and four out of their last five, with a 13-2 loss at home to Pawtucket.

The Paw Sox blew the game open with five runs in the sixth inning, four runs coming on four straight walks followed by a sac-fly. They scored five more between the eighth and ninth innings.

The IronPigs will try to bounce back tomorrow night against the Paw Sox before heading back on the road.