ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will turn Coca-Cola Park into a golf range in a few weeks, hosting an event they call "The Links at Coca-Cola Park".
This event has four dates set for people to choose from. Friday, June 19, Saturday, June 20, Friday, June 26. and Saturday. June. 27. They encourage this event for group outings from bachelor/bachelorette parties to graduation parties and more.
Each group will have two hours in the park to enjoy food, drinks, and golf. The staging area for golfing will be out by the scoreboard and hitting into targets scattered about the field. Golfers of all abilities are welcome for this event.
“It continues to be our mission to find new and inventive ways to entertain our fans in a safe and socially distant environment. Over these four days, small groups can come out and enjoy golf inside the Lehigh Valley’s most popular and distinctive venue.” said General Manager Kurt Landes.
For more information on this event you can check out ironpigsbaseball.com. Groups can purchase online or call the IronPigs at 610.841.7447 x 2 to reserve a spot or to ask any questions.
The entire event will be facilitated using all up-to-date guidance from the State of PA and the Allentown Health Bureau. Masks are to be required at all times, except when eating. All areas will be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly between groups, restrooms will be monitored and cleaned continuously and the golf clubs at the ballpark will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each group’s use. Hand sanitizer stations will also be located throughout the ballpark.