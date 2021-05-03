ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ahead of the return of minor league baseball in 2021, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs released. their opening day roster on Monday. The club is set to begin its 2021 campaign on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park.
Below is the team's opening day roster:
PITCHERS (17): RHP Enyel De Los Santos, LHP Kyle Dohy, LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Neftali Feliz, RHP J.D. Hammer, RHP Spencer Howard, LHP Damon Jones, LHP Rob Kaminsky, RHP Mauricio Llovera, RHP Adonis Medina, RHP Bryan Mitchell, LHP David Parkinson, RHP David Paulino, RHP Ramon Rosso, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, LHP Jeff Singer, LHP Ranger Suarez
CATCHERS (3): Edgar Cabral, Jack Conley, Rafael Marchan
INFIELDERS (5): Greg Garcia, C.J. Chatham, Darick Hall, Austin Listi, Luke Williams
OUTFIELDERS (4): Travis Jankowski, Mickey Moniak, Cornelius Randolph, Josh Stephen
The team is scheduled to host the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night in the organization's first home game in 616 days.