ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A walk-off in extra innings snaps the Lehigh Valley IronPigs five game losing streak. The IronPigs winning the 12 inning long pitchers duel over the rival RailRiders, 3-2.
It would take until the sixth inning for the IronPigs to get on the board. Austin Listi would hit an infield RBI single to tie the game. Listi would tie the game again in the eighth with another RBI single.
In the 12th inning, Dalton Guthrie would steal third to set up a Charlie Tilson RBI single to win the game.
Five IronPigs pitchers combined to only allow six hits and two runs. Ramon Rosso getting the start, striking out five and allowing only one run on two hits through four innings.
Mauricio Llovera earned the win pitching a hitless 12th inning, and striking out one batter. All five pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the win.
Lehigh Valley will look to build upon this win on Thursday night in game three of the series.
