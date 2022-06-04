MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley made the most of limited offense to eke out a 2-1 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at PNC Field.
The IronPigs got the go-ahead run in the seventh when Yairo Munoz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Ricardo Sanchez got the win for Lehigh Valley (29-24) and Mark Appel with his third save of the season. Francisco Morales wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth with a pair of strikeouts.
Lehigh Valley will try to earn their fifth win of the six-game set against the RailRiders on Sunday afternoon.