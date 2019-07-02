Sports

IronPigs win fourth straight game

Pigs edge Bisons, 6-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Buffalo Bisons 6-4 on Monday night at Sahlen Field for their fourth straight victory. With the win the Pigs improved to 39-41 this season.

The IronPigs used the long ball to help pilot the team to victory. After trailing 1-0 early, Jan Hernandez hit a two-run hlomer to take a 2-1 lead then Nick Williams hit a two-run home run in the third frame to take a 4-1 lead. Williams also extended his hitting streak to 20 games.

Then after the Bisons tightened the score to 4-3, in the sixth inning Ali Castillo hit a two-run homer to take a 6-3 lead, enough for Lehigh Valley to earn the victory.

Tom Windle earned the win to improve to 6-1 this season. Tyler Gilbert notched the save, his first this season.

The two teams will face off on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

