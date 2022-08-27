ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley sits atop the standings solo following their, 4-2 win over Gwinnett on Saturday night.
The IronPigs getting all four of their runs in the bottom of the second inning after giving up a run in the top of the first inning. Small ball getting the job done for the IronPigs, four batters each with an RBI.
Michael Plassmeyer settled in after giving up an early run in the first inning. Plassmeyer allowing a majority of his five hits in the first inning, and finishing with six strikeouts in the win.
Lehigh Valley wraps up their series with Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon.