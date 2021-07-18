TRENTON, N.J. - Lehigh Valley completes their blowout win from Saturday to end a four-game skid, before losing the series finale to Buffalo/Trenton, 4-0. The IronPigs won 12-2 in the resumed game to start Sunday.
The Bisons/Thunder scored four runs within the first three innings to take game two of the doubleheader, and five out of the six games in the series.
Over seven innings the IronPigs could only manage to collect four hits, after their 12 run, 15 hit performance the game prior. Mickey Moniak and Dalton Guthrie accounted for all four of the IronPigs hits in the series finale.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Tuesday to begin a series with the Worcester Red Sox.