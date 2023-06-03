ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs built a big lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Dustin Peterson, Jake Cave and Jordan Qsar all drove in a pair of runs as the hosts knocked off the RailRiders for the third straight time. Cave's two-run double put the IronPigs up 7-1 after five innings but the visitors responded with a five-run sixth. Jordan Barnes came on to get the final three outs to earn the save.
Lehigh Valley will try to make it four-in-a-row when the teams close out the series on Sunday.