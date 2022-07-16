CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ricardo Sanchez pitched seven scoreless innings and Lehigh Valley posted their third straight win with a 6-0 shutout of Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field.
Donny Sands, Will Toffey and Josh Ockimey all homered for the IronPigs (48-41). It was the first home run for Ockimey since being promoted from Reading in late June. Sanchez scattered five hits and struck out six to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Lehigh Valley will go for the season win when the teams play the final game of the series on Sunday evening.