ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs season hasn't been short on the dramatics only two games in. Following an opening night walk-off, a wild pitch in the ninth led to the win in game two.
The IronPigs and Red Wings went back and forth on the scoreboard all night. Lehigh Valley jumping out to a 4-0 lead through the first three innings, Darick Hall and C.J. Chatham getting the scoring going with RBIs in the first inning.
Rochester scored all seven of their runs between the fourth and sixth innings. The Red Wings would hold a 7-5 lead going into the final three innings.
Eighth inning, Luke Williams and Cornelius Randolph each with an RBI single in to tie things up at seven. In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Stephen would score on a wild pitch for the 8-7 win.
Game three of this series will take place Thursday night.