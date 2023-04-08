ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley got a brilliant pitching performance on Saturday afternoon and earned a doubleheader split with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs blanked the visitors 3-0 in the opening game as T.J. Zeuch pitched six scoreless innings while scattering three singles. Jakob Hernandez came on for the ninth inning and struck out the side to earn his first save.
The RailRiders bounced back in the nightcap, rallying for a 7-5 victory. Dustin Peterson had given Lehigh Valley a 3-2 lead with his second RBI double of the game, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to seize control.
The IronPigs will head to Durham after a brief Easter break to begin a six-game series with the Bulls on Tuesday.