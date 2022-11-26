Flyers Capitals Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) stops the puck during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Washington.

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

NEW YORK (AP) - Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Nelson made it 3-2 with his 11th goal of the season, beating Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a high shot from the left circle at 2:57.

Beauvillier made it a two-goal margin with his fifth at 3:19. Ryan Pulock assisted on both third-period goals and had four assists overall for New York. The Islanders are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games against the Flyers, including a 6-0-0 mark in their last six home meetings.

Zach Parise scored twice for the Islanders and Adam Pelech also scored to help New York improve to 8-3-0 at home.

The injury-depleted Flyers are 0-7-3 in their last 10 contests and haven’t won since Nov. 8.

Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored to put the Flyers ahead 2-1 before Parise tied it at 2 on the power play late in the second. Kevin Hayes had assists on both Philadelphia goals.

The Islanders lead the NHL with 35 third-period goals, outscoring opponents 35-19 in that period this season. New York has 42 goals in first periods, second periods and overtime combined.

The struggling Flyers were coming off a 4-1 home loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.