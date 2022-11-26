NEW YORK (AP) - Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory.
The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Nelson made it 3-2 with his 11th goal of the season, beating Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a high shot from the left circle at 2:57.
Beauvillier made it a two-goal margin with his fifth at 3:19. Ryan Pulock assisted on both third-period goals and had four assists overall for New York. The Islanders are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games against the Flyers, including a 6-0-0 mark in their last six home meetings.
Zach Parise scored twice for the Islanders and Adam Pelech also scored to help New York improve to 8-3-0 at home.
The injury-depleted Flyers are 0-7-3 in their last 10 contests and haven’t won since Nov. 8.
Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored to put the Flyers ahead 2-1 before Parise tied it at 2 on the power play late in the second. Kevin Hayes had assists on both Philadelphia goals.
The Islanders lead the NHL with 35 third-period goals, outscoring opponents 35-19 in that period this season. New York has 42 goals in first periods, second periods and overtime combined.
The struggling Flyers were coming off a 4-1 home loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.