BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ithaca (N.Y.) defeated Moravian 88-83 in a men's basketball game on the first day of action of the Steel Club Classic at Johnston Hall on Saturday evening. After the loss the Greyhounds dropped to 6-5 this season.
Matt O'Connor posted a career-high total of 27 points for Moravian in the loss. C.J. Barnes recorded 21 points for the Greyhounds.
Ithaca was led by Skylar Sinon with 21 points.
Moravian will face SUNY Oswego on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on the second day of action in the Steel Club Classic.