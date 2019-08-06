J-Roll inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame

READING, Pa. - The reminiscing continues for Jimmy Rollins. The Philadelphia Phillies great enjoyed Alumni Weekend this past weekend at Citizens Bank Park to honor players and teams of the past. On Tuesday, J-Roll came to Reading to celebrate his Double-A career with the Fightin Phils.

Rollins was inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening ahead of the team's home game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rollins played for the R-Phils early on in his professional baseball career before he went on to be the long-time starting shortstop for the Phillies.

While back in town, Rollins said he looks back fondly on his days in Reading and so do other former teammates.