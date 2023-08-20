ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - Aramis Garcia slugged a pair of home runs but the IronPigs four-game win streak was snapped with a 7-4 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Simon Muzziotti also had a pair of hits, including a solo home run for Lehigh Valley. Garcia put the IronPigs in front with a solo home run in the first inning but the Jumbo Shrip scored three times in the second and added two more in the third.
Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley won five of seven games in the series. They head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take on the RailRiders beginning on Tuesday.