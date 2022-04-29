LAS VEGAS, Nv. - Jahan Dotson became the first pick in the Washington Commanders era of football. The former Nazareth and Penn State standout went 16th overall on Thursday night.
The wide receiver going slightly higher than most experts projected him, many having Dotson off the board in the bottom half of the first round.
While at Penn State, Dotson etched his name in the history books. The wideout is tied for second all-time in career receptions and touchdowns, and is fourth in receiving yards.
He is also 1-of-10 Nittany Lions receivers to record 2,000 yards receiving in his career.
Dotson now joins Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel as one of the top options in Washington.