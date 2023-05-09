ALLENTOWN,Pa. - The DeVonta Smith and Friends Charity Softball Game takes to the diamond at Coca-Cola Park for the second straight year next month. Plenty of familiar faces from a season ago returning, and a new one just announced.
Local product and current Washington Commanders wide receiver, Jahan Dotson will be attending the event this year. The former Nazareth and Penn State standout will be one of the captains for the event on June 10th.
Smith met with members of the media on Tuesday to discuss his second annual charity softball event. Discussing the great reviews he got from those who attended last June.
It was an early team building event of sorts for Smith with several of his Eagles teammates.
The charity softball event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th. A home run derby is set to take place prior to the game, with festivities beginning at 2:00 PM.