CLEARWATER, Fla. - Teams will leave their respective spring training sites later this week to either return home or get to their opening day cities. It's almost time for the 162-game grind of the Major League season.
With that, also comes roster cuts. Among the Phillies players to win bench jobs out of camp - Jake Cave and Dalton Guthrie. Meanwhile, utilityman Kody Clemens, left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer and Scott Kingery are among the notable guys who will begin the year in the minor leagues.
Cave had an especially dominant spring - hitting .440 with four doubles and three home runs. With the injury to Rhys Hoskins, the door is open for him to get more at-bats to start the year.