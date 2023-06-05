Jake Cave named IL Player of the Month

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley IronPigs outfielder Jake Cave was named the International League Player of the Month for May. This coming after being named Player of the Week to end the month.

Cave posted several impressive stats during the month of May, one of which being a .404 batting average. He would lead the league in runs (33), doubles (16), slugging percentage (.798) and OPS (1.298) along with his average. 

During the month, Cave recorded a 21-game hitting streak from May 4th-28th. It's the fourth longest streak in IronPigs franchise history. 

Cave is the 19th IronPigs player all time to earn Player of the Month honors.