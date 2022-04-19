ALLENTOWN, Pa. - DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game just got a little more star powered added to the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Darius Slay and Jalen Hurts joining the event, and former Alabama teammate and current Pittsburgh Steeler running back, Najee Harris will be in attendance.
The event is slated for Saturday, June 4th at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.
A home run Derby will kick things off at 2PM with the game itself scheduled to start by 3PM. Tickets are available for this event at ironpigsbaseball.com.