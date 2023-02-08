PHOENIX - Jalen Hurts has been one of the more popular Philadelphia Eagles members during media sessions. The third year quarterback in his first Super Bowl, and as an MVP candidate, it's not secret as to why.
The 2022 season saw Hurts take a leap from the season prior as a passer in the NFL, along with his decision making.
For Hurts, the continuous grind to improve each and every week is something he embraces and looks forward to. Even going so far as to say he finds the process to be thrilling.
The improved MVP candidate will look help the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday