Jamaican national hopes for gold for his home country while playing for his own

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Jamaican national is rooting on his home country's team in this week's Gold Cup tournament while he is alow pursuing gold in his soccer league here in the Lehigh Valley. Joel Simpson plays for Guatemala in the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League in Allentown.

Simpson helped lead the Central American team to a league title a year ago and has hopes for a second straight crown. He believes health is the key to winning the championship this year.

While he is chasing the gold in the Lehigh Valley, he also is rooting on the Jamaican national team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup this week. Jamaica is where Simpson learned to play the sport at a high level.