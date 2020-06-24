STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - With the upcoming college football season on the horizon, things will be different for the Franklin family this year.
Penn State head coach James Franklin will be spending the season separated from his wife and kids during the season. Franklin's daughter suffers from sickle-cell anemia, making her more immune to illness.
The decision was tough, as Franklin described, but he and his wife thought it best for her and the kids to stay at their vacation home in Florida during the season.
This decision of course due to the current state of the country during COVID-19 pandemic.