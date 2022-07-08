James Harden was feeling generous today and the Sixers fans are loving it. According to The Athletic, Harden is reportedly restructuring his deal with the team and signing a new two-year contract while taking a 15 million dollar pay cut.
His second year is a player option which gives the organization even more flexibility. This will free the team up to make some more moves, like the ones they did recently to acquire PJ Tucker and Danuel House.
By structuring the contract in this fashion, Harden will have the opportunity to opt out and sign a new max-contract next off-season. He will also be able to veto any trade during the 2022-23 season.