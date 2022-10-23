PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night.
Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won for the second time in three games. San Jose snapped a season-opening five-game skid with an overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Felix Sandstrom had 22 saves for Philadelphia, which took its first home loss and looked flat in the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 win at Nashville on Saturday night.
Shortly after a goal by Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee was reversed by video replay after it was ruled that Scott Laughton was offsides on a 2-on-1 break, Karlsson gave the Sharks the lead with a one-timer following a pass from Tomas Hertl at the top of the circle that whistled past Sandstrom’s right pad for his third goal of the season at 9:34 of the second.
Lorentz made it 2-0 with 1:31 left in the middle period when he deflected a shoulder-high point shot from Jaycob Megna that snuck over Sandstrom’s glove.
The rest of the night belong to Reimer, who made two critical saves on a Philadelphia power play in the third period to hold the Sharks’ two-goal lead.