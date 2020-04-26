SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Former Governor Mifflin stand out Jan Johnson knows what it takes to work hard to earn your spot, having gone from walk-on to captain at Penn State. The linebacker didn't hear his name called over the three-day NFL Draft this past weekend.
Johnson waited until the draft ended before his phone rang, the Houston Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent.
Johnson started every game at linebacker for the Nittany Lions the last two seasons. He accounted for 64 tackles in his senior season with two fumble recoveries and an interception.