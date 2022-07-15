READING, Pa. - Following Development Camp this week, the Flyers organization is taking steps to prepare for next season already. In Reading, they have announced a new coach to James Henry's staff.
Jason Brinkley is set to join the Royals staff as an assistant coach. Just one season ago, Brinkley was lacing up his skates and hitting the ice.
At 30, Brinkley adds more youth to the Royals coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Both coaches fired up entering the season, with plenty to prove and build on from a successful Royals season last year.