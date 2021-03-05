PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - One of the mainstays of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, Jason Kelce has announced that he'll be returning for the 2021 season. The Eagles front office will be working with Kelce to restructure his contract.
The center will be entering his 11th season in 2021, and is one of the longest tenured Eagles players on the roster currently.
Over his ten year career thus far, Kelce has been named to four pro-bowl teams and has earned three First Team All-Pro honors. The 33 year old veteran will be a welcome presence on the field and in the locker room for a franchise that is looking to get younger.
Kelce announced that he will be returning for the 2021 season with an Instagram post on Friday.