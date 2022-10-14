PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots.
His endearing words toward the fans, of course.
A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
He missed out, though, on the biggest moment in franchise history when he suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 season and missed the Super Bowl. Peters still earned a Super Bowl ring but his performance never quite rebounded to an elite level. He spent last season with Chicago and signed this season with the Cowboys — you know, the Eagles’ most-hated rival.
Peters comes back for a pretty big game: The Eagles are 5-0 and the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Cowboys (4-1) have won four straight. The Eagles can take a two-game lead on the defending division champions with a victory on Sunday night.
Philadelphia is 5-0 for the third time in franchise history. The Eagles started 7-0 in 2004 when they finished 13-3 in the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to New England, and began 6-0 in 1981 but dropped their first playoff game.
The Linc will be rowdy -- and Peters will be ready.
“I just know the Philly fans are (expletive) idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys — any team, really,” Peters said. “They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings one year, they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty.”
Peters made 148 starts, seven Pro Bowls and earned both All-Pro selections with the Eagles after they acquired him in a franchise-shifting trade with Buffalo in 2009.
Peters used to save his barbs for the Cowboys, a franchise he once called “arrogant.” His tune, of course, changed when he needed a job and the 40-year-old, who signed with Buffalo after he went undrafted, has served as a mentor for the offensive line. He doesn’t start anymore and has been banged-up lately.
Peters still has some love for Philadelphia, the organization, and yes, the fans, as he enters as the enemy.
“I laid a lot of bricks there,” Peters said. “Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”