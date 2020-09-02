Jay Wright comments on head coaching rumors for Sixers

VILLANOVA, Pa. - The Villanova University mens basketball coach Jay Wright commented on Twitter about the 76ers head coaching vacancy. 
 
Wright stated that he respects the organization and what they have done, but he is happy with his position at Villanova and won't be leaving that role. 
 
Wright has been linked to the Sixers head coaching vacancy as a candidate following the firing of Brett Brown after the team was swept by Boston in round one of the playoffs.