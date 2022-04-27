ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The list of NFL talent continues to grow for DeVonta Smith's first ever, celebrity all-star softball game to be held at Coca-Cola Park.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Jaylen Waddle, Ted Ginn Jr. and Cameron Dantzler will be partaking in the event this June. Those three joining Jalen Hurts, Najee Harris and Darius Slay amongst others thus far.
The event will be held on June 4th and tickets are currently on sale now. A home-run derby is set to kick-off the event at 2PM with the game to follow at 3PM.