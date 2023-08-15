DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - Daniel Boone is a program that is looking to make its return to prominence. JD Okuniewski takes over the program in 2023 as someone who played a part in the now 'glory days' as a player and assistant coach.
Understanding the culture and what it takes to return and maintain a certain level of success is something that Okuniewski gets.
The Blazers faced some tough sledding in 2022, a year removed from their last playoff appearance they managed just a, 2-8 record. A rough first year in Section III of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Blazers return several key pieces in 2023.
Quarterback Dean Rotter highlights the list of returnees brining experience with them into the new year. Not just that experience, but a hunger to take the next step and be better in 2023.
Daniel Boone and Okuniewski hope to become a top program in the league and county once more.