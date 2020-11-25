The Easton, Phillipsburg football game on Thanksgiving have been a tradition for many over the decades, unfortunately COVID-19 doesn't care about that. For the safety of all those involved this annual game will have to wait until next year to resume play.
Both schools tried to make it work for this season still, pushing it back to Saturday, but with cases on the rise again and both states governors issuing warnings it's since been cancelled.
The Easton, P'burg game means so much to so many, and is viewed as an event almost more so than a game. People from both communities coming together to cheer on their teams in one of the oldest rivalries in high school football.
Head coaches Frank Duffy and Jeff Braido have commended their squads with how they have handled this difficult news. They know it's tough, especially on the seniors, but this moment will mold these players for strength and adversity down the road.