EASTON, Pa. - A change is coming at Easton Area High School, as Jeff Braido has resigned from his position as the head football coach. Braido led the Red Rovers program for the past six seasons.
During his tenure, the Red Rovers had an overall record of 37-30 with a 4-1 record against their cross river rivals, Phillipsburg. That lone loss under Braido having occurred this past season.
The 2022 season was unkind to the Red Rovers program, having gone just 3-8 and missing the District XI playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
Braido wrote a letter to school officials to announce his resignation from the program. In that letter he stated, " I do not feel as though my leadership has led to the success on the field that is expected at such a storied high school football program like Easton."
While admitting to faults, Braido would go on to express his pride what they were able to accomplish as a program during his six seasons, and that he looks forward to the next chapter of his career.