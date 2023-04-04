Jeff Karam retiring from Beca wrestling position

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling program will a little different on the sidelines next season. Jeff Karam has announced his retirement as head coach on Tuesday.
 
Karam stepping away after helping to guide this Golden Hawks program to a three-peat as PIAA-3A champions. They have nine total in the programs history.
 
In a press release from the school, athletic director Chris Domyan had this to say,
 
"Jeff Karam has been the epitome of coaching at Bethlehem Catholic. There is no way to ever thank him enough for his commitment and leadership in our community.  His character as a person is remarkable, and it is apparent in every aspect of our wrestling program. In nearly 15 years he accumulated countless victories, but the greatest success was his ability to foster a culture of faith and family. Becahi is forever grateful for his service."
 
Karam's decision to retire comes after 15 years guiding the Golden Hawks program.