BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University officially introduced the newest head football coach on Tuesday afternoon. Jeff Long Jr. spoke to team members, university officials and the media at a press conference.
Long comes to the Greyhounds from John Carroll University in Ohio, where he has spent the past six seasons as defensive coordinator.
The new head coach met with the team on Monday night and begin to lay the foundation for his plan, and the process that's need to turn this program around. For the players, it's an exciting time having a fresh perspective and someone coming from a winning culture.
The Greyhounds have had just one season with a .500 record or better over the last 11 years.
Long understands it's going to be a matter of not only trusting but buying into the process he wishes to instill. The chance to coach back in the valley again though, something Long cherishes.
Moravian opens the 2023 season on the road at Long's alma mater, Muhlenberg College.