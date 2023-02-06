PHOENIX, Az. - The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
Jeffrey Lurie spoke about the special bond that the 2017 Eagles had on the field and in the clubhouse. That bond with each other and with head coach, Doug Pederson.
In 2017 the Eagles as a team rallied not only around each other, but around then back-up quarterback, Nick Foles.
This current Eagles team, led by Nick Sirianni presents a lot of the same vibes, and love for one another that the 2017 team showed throughout the season. Lurie giving praise to his second year head coach.