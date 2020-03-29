ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Form Allentown Central Catholic guard, Zay Jennings was gearing up for a NCAA tournament run with Le Moyne College before the stoppage of play.
Jennings Spent his last two collegiate seasons with the Dolphins, after transferring from Caldwell. Le Moyne went 19-9 on the season, and was set to play Saint Anselm College in the opening round of the Division II NCAA tournament.
Following the abrupt end to his collegiate career, Jennings is working on continuing to play the game over seas professionally.
(Video courtesy of Le Moyne College)