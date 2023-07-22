Jesse Love

Jesse Love (Photo jesseloveracing.com)

 jesseloveracing.com

LONG POND, Pa. - Jesse Love returned to the winner's circle for the fifth time in 10 races this season to capture the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Love led early, surrendered the lead briefly and then retook the top spot on a restart and kept his position for the remainder of the 60-lap event.

Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Dean Thompson and Conner Jones rounded out the top five.

ARCA Menards Series Race - Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Final results

1 Jesse Love  –

2 Connor Mosack 3.055 back

3 Andres Perez de Lara 10.019

4 Dean Thompson 13.22

5 Conner Jones 14.352

6 Toni Breidinger 16.763

7 Andy Jankowiak 18.476

8 Cody Coughlin 20.541

9 Christian Rose 21.799

10 Jake Finch 23.596

11 Jason Kitzmiller 25.889

12 Jon Garret 29.32

13 Scott Melton 43.906

14 Stephanie Moyer 49.249

15 Ed Pompa 1 Lap

16 A.J. Moyer 4 Laps

17 Brad Smith 5 Laps

18 Charles Buchanan 8 Laps

19 Alex Clubb 9 Laps

20 Sean Corr 13 Laps

21 Frankie Muniz 13 Laps

22 Don Thompson 29 Laps

23 Bryan Dauzat 42 Laps

24 Tim Monroe 49 Laps

25 Logan Misuraca 53 Laps