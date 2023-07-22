LONG POND, Pa. - Jesse Love returned to the winner's circle for the fifth time in 10 races this season to capture the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Love led early, surrendered the lead briefly and then retook the top spot on a restart and kept his position for the remainder of the 60-lap event.
Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Dean Thompson and Conner Jones rounded out the top five.
ARCA Menards Series Race - Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150
Final results
1 Jesse Love –
2 Connor Mosack 3.055 back
3 Andres Perez de Lara 10.019
4 Dean Thompson 13.22
5 Conner Jones 14.352
6 Toni Breidinger 16.763
7 Andy Jankowiak 18.476
8 Cody Coughlin 20.541
9 Christian Rose 21.799
10 Jake Finch 23.596
11 Jason Kitzmiller 25.889
12 Jon Garret 29.32
13 Scott Melton 43.906
14 Stephanie Moyer 49.249
15 Ed Pompa 1 Lap
16 A.J. Moyer 4 Laps
17 Brad Smith 5 Laps
18 Charles Buchanan 8 Laps
19 Alex Clubb 9 Laps
20 Sean Corr 13 Laps
21 Frankie Muniz 13 Laps
22 Don Thompson 29 Laps
23 Bryan Dauzat 42 Laps
24 Tim Monroe 49 Laps
25 Logan Misuraca 53 Laps