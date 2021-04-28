LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Sports Writers have been announcing the boy's basketball All-State selections throughout the week, Wednesday the 3A teams were announced.
A pair of players from the teams that competed for a District title earned first team honors. Executive Educations Jevin Muniz and Notre Dame Green Ponds' Brendan Boyle, two of the best playmakers in the Lehigh Valley.
Executive also had one of their standout players named to the second team, Kobe Magee.
Earning third team honors is another Colonial League standout, Palmerton's Kody Kratzer. Kratzer played a pivotal role in the Blue Bombers 11-4 record.