READING, Pa. - Johan Camargo, still on his rehab stint with Reading, helping to pass down some big league wisdom to those around him.
One Fightin Phils batter has picked Camargo's brain while he's been in town. Jhailyn Ortiz is batting .243 with a .772 OPS this season.
For Ortiz, the chats with Camargo have been beneficial, going over hitting techniques and more. It's common-place for big leaguers to have their brain's picked when spending down down in the minor leagues.
The 23 year-old Ortiz has shown flashes of his potential all season long. The Fightins and Ortiz will look to keep that going as the season moves along.