READING, Pa. - The All-Star break is still underway for MLB and MiLB, with the teams down on the farm returning to action this Friday. Reading beginning a nine-game road trip to close out the month.
For one Fightin Phils player, Jhailyn Ortiz, he'll be looking to remain as hot as the temperatures outside when they return to action.
Prior to the break, Ortiz was batting .383 with eight doubles and a home run for the month of July. The outfielder has been making the most of his plate appearances, and time with the Phillies coaches that have been in Reading.
The Fightins head to Somerset on Friday.