BERWICK, Pa. - Jim Thorpe looking to head to the girls PIAA 4A semifinals, and the Olympians would do just that. They take down Dunmore on Wednesday night, 40-39.
Dunmore would get a last second attempt to try and win the game, in the final three seconds, but the heave goes wayward to send the Olympians on.
The Bucks held a 14 point at the half, the second half belonging to the Olympians. Biggest bucket of the second half coming from Skyler Searfoss, the go ahead score with 2.3 seconds left.
Searfoss ended the game with nine points, her teammate, Leah Snisky finished with 10 points and added nine rebounds.
Jim Thorpe will play Archbishop Wood in the 4A semifinals on Saturday, location and time yet to be determined.