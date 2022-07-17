It was a solid day on Sunday for athletes with local ties in the World Athletic Track & Field Championships at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Joe Kovacs, a Nazareth native and Bethlehem Catholic and Penn State graduate, won silver in a tightly-contested Men's Shot Put with a throw of 22.89 meters. Kovacs and eventual champion Ryan Crouser traded the lead before Crouser won with a throw of 22.94 in his fifth attempt. The U.S. swept all three medals in the event with Josh Awotunde finishing third.
Saucon Valley graduate Talitha Diggs, who won NCAA Indoor and Outdoor titles in the 400m as a sophomore at Florida this season, moved on to the Wednesday semifinal by finishing second in her quarterfinal heat. Eight runners from the three semifinal heats will advance to the final on Friday.
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles should take note that free agent WR Devon Allen finished his outdoor track season with a bitter disappointment. The University of Oregon athlete was disqualified on his home track when it was determined he false started by .001 seconds in the 110m hurdle finals. Allen is scheduled to report to Eagles training camp on July 26.