PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night.
The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline.
Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for Philadelphia, which has won both games since Thursday’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden.
Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday, and 76ers general manager Daryl Morey posted a video on social media of his airport embrace with the three-time NBA scoring champion. Harden was evaluated by the team’s medical staff on Saturday, but not present at the arena for the game. Fans cheered loudly when a video showing Harden highlights, which ended with him in a photoshopped 76ers jersey, was posted on the video screen for the second straight night.
Embiid’s first-half dunk also got plenty of play on the big board. The 7-foot MVP candidate brought the house down with 1:47 left in the first half with a one-handed throw-down over Jarrett Allen that had fans – and even players – putting their hands to their heads.
Embiid finished 11 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and made 14 of 15 free throws. He has scored at least 25 points in 31 consecutive games.
Darius Garland scored 27 points to lead Cleveland.