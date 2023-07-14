PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies continue to make more moves prior to the second half of the season starting on Friday night. Christian Pache has landed on the IL, making way for Johan Rojas to enter 'The Show.'
Rojas is currently ranked as the number six prospect in the organization. Through the first half of the season in Reading, Rojas has produced at the plate hitting .306 with nine home runs and 20 doubles. He's also been a menace on the base paths with 30 stolen bases.
The Fightin Phils outfielder getting the call due to Pache landing on the 10-day IL.
Also joining the big club down in Philadelphia, Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley to replace Josh Harrison.