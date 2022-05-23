BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After 29 years at the helm for the Greyhounds, John Byrne is retiring as head coach of the Moravian University softball team.
Byrne began his time on the campus in North Bethlehem as a freshman in 1978, when it was still Moravian College. He'd remain a fixture of the Moravian community for years and decades to come.
During his time leading the Greyhounds onto the field, Byrne has won 923 games, that includes 19 conference titles, five NCAA Regional titles, three College World Series appearances and one National Title appearance in 2004.
All the wins and accolades hold a certain place in the coaches heart, but what means the most is the impact on his players as people. Byrne looks back at all those that have come through the program and how he's helped mold them into a positive light in their communities.