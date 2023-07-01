ALLENTOWN - John Hicks hit a two-run, walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the IronPigs to a 6-4 victory over Rochester on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley led 4-2 entering the final inning, but the Red Wings pushed across two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score which set the stage for Hicks' heroics.
Scott Kingery hit his ninth home run of the season in the second inning to give the IronPigs an early 2-0 lead.
The two teams will play again on Sunday as Lehigh Valley ties to get back to .500 on the season.